Add the Illinois Attorney General’s office to the list of websites you need to visit before you buy a new, used car. Attorney General Lisa Madigan last week released a series of tips on how to make sure you’re getting a good deal. One of the reminders on Madigan’s list is about a new law that requires car deals offer a powertrain warranty for five days or 500 miles on all used cars. You can find the whole list at the AG’s website.