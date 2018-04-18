Illinois American Water Customers in Mokena Under Water Boil Order

Due to a water main break in the Illinois American water distribution system, there is currently a boil order in effect for residents and businesses in the Mokena area that receive their drinking water from Illinois American. If you are a resident of incorporated Mokena and receive your monthly water bill from the Village of Mokena, this water boil order does not apply to you and your household. Water supplied by the Village of Mokena is not affected by Illinois American’s water break or this boil order. If you do receive your monthly water bill from Illinois American, the current boil order will remain in effect for 36 hours, or until you are notified by Illinois American.