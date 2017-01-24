Illinois Asks Feds To Go Easy On ACA Repeal

Illinois’ Medicaid managers are asking Congress to go easy with the plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. Illinois’ head of the Department of Insurance yesterday released a letter warning Congress that Illinois depends on the Medicaid match included in the Affordable Care Act. Without those billions, state leaders say, Illinois may find itself in an even worse budget situation. Illinois leaders are particularly worried about a plan to send block grants to the states so they can manage their Medicaid populations.