Illinois Attorney General Pushes Student Loan Bill Of Rights
By Evan Bredeson
|
Aug 27, 2017 @ 9:45 PM

Illinois’ attorney general is using back to school as her chance to pitch a new Student Loan Bill of Rights.  Lisa Madigan yesterday wrote an op-ed for “The State Journal Register” in Springfield that talks about the struggles that some students have with student loan debt.  Madigan doesn’t detail any new plans.  Instead, she takes a few political shots at Governor Rauner and for-profit loan companies that she’s sued in the past.

