Illinois Avoids One Credit Downgrade
By Evan Bredeson
|
Jul 14, 2017 @ 12:27 AM

Illinois’ credit is still terrible, but one Wall Street firm isn’t ready to rate the state as junk just yet. Standard and Poor’s yesterday said Illinois’ new state budget, and the five billion-dollar tax increase that fuels it, is enough to stave off a credit downgrade.  S&P said Illinois won’t face a “liquidity crisis.”  Democratic House Speaker Mike Madigan said S&P’s move is a sign that the 32-percent income tax increase is a”step in the right direction.”

Related Content

Plainfield Police Announce July 4th Drunk Driving ...
Plainfield 202 Superintendent Spotlights Increase ...
Wilmington: Closures for High Speed Rail Work Near...
Lottery For Ballot Position For Joliet At-Large Ci...
County Exec Walsh Pleased with Will Co Board Passa...
Wilmington Police Encounter Road Rage Between Truc...
Comments