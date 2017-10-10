Illinois Bicentennial Needs Six Million Dollars
By Evan Bredeson
|
Oct 10, 2017 @ 2:47 PM
US Currency: Wads of US bills fastened with rubber bands, close-up

The planners for Illinois’ 200th birthday say they’re about six million dollars short of being able to throw on heck of a party. Illinois Bicentennial Commission chief Stuart Layne yesterday said they’re anywhere between four and six million-dollars short of their fundraising goals. Layne says it’s been ‘difficult’ to secure large gifts from Illinois’ corporate partners. Illinois’ bicentennial celebration launches this December and will last until December of 2018.

Related Content

Rauner: I’ll Veto Democratic Plan To Pay Sta...
Joliet City Council Agrees to Help Fund Rialto Wit...
Channahon Village Board End Annual Raises For Boar...
Heritage Grove Middle School Student Advances To N...
Joliet Police Confirm: Three Cars Vandalized in Up...
Jackson Street Bridge to Close Monday for Repairs
Comments