Illinois Bicentennial Top 200 List Focuses On Books This Week
By Dawn DeSart
Jun 7, 2018 @ 9:29 AM
Illinois’ bicentennial best-of voters have till the end of the day tomorrow to pick the state’s best books.

The latest Illinois Top 200 list is focusing on books written by Illinois authors or about Illinois subjects.

“The Jungle” by Upton Sinclair is on the list, as is Mike Royko’s biography of the first Mayor Daley, and “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” Chris Wills with the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency says the author, L. Frank Baum, wrote the book in Chicago and took inspiration for the main character Dorothy, from his niece who is buried in Bloomington.

To vote, go to http://illinoistop200.com/

