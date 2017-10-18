Illinois In Bottom Half In Latest Tax Report

Illinois’ five percent personal income tax rate is the only thing keeping the state from the bottom of a new report on taxes and business climates. The Tax Foundation yesterday ranked Illinois 29th in the country for tax policy and business climate. The state is ranked 16th for its personal income tax rate. But Illinois scores near the bottom, 42nd and 45th, when it comes to unemployment insurance and property tax rates. The Tax Foundation ranks Illinois’ neighbor Indiana as the ninth best state in country for businesses.