Illinois Coal County Hopeful After Trump Action

FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2013 file photo a coal truck is loaded with another payload at the Crown III underground coal mine near Farmersville, Ill. The Federal Reserve reports on the country's industrial production for December on Friday, Jan. 17, 2014. (AP Photo/Jim Suhr)

There’s hope in coal country in downstate Illinois. President Trump yesterday ended Obama-era clean energy regulations that clamped down on coal mining. Illinois is one of the top five coal producing states in America. Terry Jarrett hails Trump’s executive order saying this will allow the market to decide how energy is consumed. Jarrett tells WJOL that modern coal plants today run efficiently and new technology will make coal plants cleaner to make them less carbon emitting.

But coal industry insiders say the rollback will only make it easier for mines to open. They say there are still challenges in the energy market.