Illinois ComEd Crews Headed to Florida

ComEd crews from Illinois are sending 200 contractor crews to Florida to help the restoration of power. ComEd crews left Sunday morning and are expected to arrive later today. Hurricane Irma produced winds of more than 140 mile per hour winds and in some areas 20 inches of rain. Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Terence Donnelly says, “We are very fortunate to have experienced and dedicated employees who day in and day out manage the complex electrical grid that powers nearly 4 million customer homes and businesses in Illinois.”

Responding crews are prepared for significant damage, including downed power lines and broken poles. Upon arrival, crews will receive a safety briefing before beginning any work.

In addition to ComEd crews, crews from the other Exelon utilities – BGE, PECO and PHI – are responding to the devastation following Hurricane Irma.

Donnelly says, “We have been fortunate to receive assistance when our system has been impacted by significant storms. We are glad to help bring critical infrastructure back to residents and give them some peace of mind.”