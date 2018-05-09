Illinois Comptroller: What Quincy Coroner Is Doing Should Be Illegal
By Evan Bredeson
May 9, 2018 @ 10:39 PM

The woman who pays Illinois’ bills says there out to be a law against what Adams County’s coroner is doing.  Comptroller Susana Mendoza yesterday issued a statement after new broke that Adams County Coroner James Keller is holding the remains of people who’s families cannot pay for cremation.  Mendoza says there is money in Springfield to pay for burials for people who die without enough money to cover the cost of a funeral.  She says Keller’s policy is disrespectful to grieving families, and should be a crime.  Keller says his office cannot continue to swallow the cost of paying for indigent burials.

