Will County Congressman Introduces Bill Banning “Bump Stocks”

On Thursday Congressman Dan Lipinski helped to introduce the Automatic Gunfire Prevention Act, which prohibits the manufacture, possession, sale, and transfer of devices designed to convert a semi-automatic weapon into the near-equivalent of a fully automatic machine gun. It’s believed that these devices, known as “bump stocks”, were used by the shooter that killed at least 59 people and injured more than 520 others in Las Vegas. The Congressman says “Currently, this device, which allows someone to fire a semi-automatic weapon at a rate of 400 to 800 rounds per minute, is readily available for purchase online and legal to buy. Automatic fire guns are already very strictly limited so this bill is simply in line with current federal law. Passing this bill is just common sense, and hopefully something that the majority of my colleagues in Washington will support.”