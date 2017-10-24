Illinois Congressman Urges Congress To Reauthorize CHIP Program

Illinois Congressman Dan Lipinski says Congress needs to reauthorize the Children’s Health Insurance Program known as CHIP, now. Lipinski released a statement saying he’s “frustrated that Congress has let about nine million children and their families down by not extending the bipartisan” program. The funding for CHIP expired at the end of September. CHIP was first passed in 1997, as a way to provide health insurance for children that come from homes with limited incomes. Lipinski says “as a result of CHIP, the uninsured rate for children in our country is now less than five percent.”

The democratic congressman says Republican leaders in Congress have put millions of families at risk by allowing CHIP to expire. He says there’s still time to fix this before all the funding runs out. He’s urging Congress to come together and reauthorize the program.