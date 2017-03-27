Illinois Crime Commission Names Mike Kelley As Sheriff Of The Year

Congratulations to Will County Sheriff, Mike Kelley, for receiving this year’s Sheriff of the Year award from the Illinois State Crime Commission. Sheriff Kelley was notified this past week of this prestigious award and will be recognized at the Commission’s annual “Salute to Those Who Make a Difference” award dinner this June at Drury Lane, Oak Brook Terrace.

In the award notification letter sent to Sheriff Kelley, Jerry Elsner, Executive Director, of the Illinois State Crime Commission asserts that it is the largest organization committed to combating public corruption and strengthening the Illinois criminal justice system in this state. The membership and Board of Directors comprise many of the state’s most influential leaders in government, law enforcement, education, labor, business and in public policy. The record of accomplishments of this organization is unmatched in crime prevention, anti-terrorism, education, youth outreach and in legislative initiatives.

Sheriff Kelley stated, “I am extremely honored to be receiving this award. I feel that it is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and commitment that the entire Sheriff’s Office staff exhibit on a daily basis. I could not be more proud of this department and for the work we have accomplished in the two years that I have been entrusted to lead this office for the citizens of Will County. I would like to thank the Commission and extend my sincere gratitude for this recognition.”