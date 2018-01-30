Some Illinois Democrats Boycotting Trump Speech

When President Trump delivers his first State of the Union address, some Democrat members of the Illinois congressional delegation will be conspicuously absent. Bobby Rush, Danny Davis and Jan Schakowsky will boycott the speech. Rush said it’s because Trump’s presidency is built on “racism, stupidity and lies.” Davis said he can’t watch generations of struggle for equal rights be undone. Luis Gutierrez will be there, but will wear black with a swatch of kente [[ KEN tay ]] cloth to support women and African-Americans. Senator Dick Durbin says he’s going out of respect for the office, but will bring a Dreamer as his guest, as is congressman Bill Foster who also bring a Dreamer from Bolingbrook. Dan Lipinski and Mike Quigley’s guests are women who treat sexual assault victims.