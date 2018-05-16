A lot of visitors spent a lot of money in Illinois last year. Governor Rauner’s office yesterday said tourism in 2017 set a record and was worth almost 40-billion-dollars to the state. That’s actually up by about a billion. Chicago is still the state’s most popular tourist destination, but the governor’s office says a number of tourism campaigns in the rest of the state helped increase the state’s visitor numbers to nearly 114-million people.
Illinois Draws Record Number Of Visitors
