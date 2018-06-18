Illinois could be on the receiving end of over 13 million-dollars for new election technology or better safeguards. Election managers from across the state are due in Bloomington next week for a training session that focuses on protecting the state’s election information technology. Matt Dietrich, with the Illinois State Board of Elections, says Illinois was one of the states targeted by hackers in 2016. The training is in response to those threats.
Illinois Election Managers May Get IT Grants
Jun 18, 2018 @ 3:42 PM