Illinois Election Managers Push Decision On Trump Voter Commission
By Evan Bredeson
|
Aug 24, 2017 @ 10:34 PM

Illinois’ election managers still don’t seem to know what to do about the Trump Administration’s request to access voter information in the state. The Illinois State Board of Elections on Tuesday delayed their decision about how to respond to the Kobach Commission. The commission wants all publicly available data on Illinois voters, but there are questions about just what is ‘publicly available’ in Illinois. The State Board isn’t saying when it may decide on how to, or even if it will, comply.

