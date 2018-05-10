Illinois ERA Vote Likely Next Week

It’s going to be a bit before Illinois lawmakers get to vote on one of the hottest issues of the 1970s. ERA supporters yesterday said it will likely be next week before the Illinois House votes on the Equal Rights Amendment. The supporters rallied at the statehouse yesterday. Lawmakers are being asked to approve the decades-old proposal as a moral victory more than a policy change. But a number of Republicans in Springfield say they fear that ratifying the amendment could lead to policy changes in the future.