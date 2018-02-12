Illinois Fighting Order To Expand Medical Marijuana

Illinois’ public health managers are fighting to keep the state’s medical marijuana program narrow. Lawyers for the Illinois Department of Public Health last week filed an appeal to a court order that said the state must add intractable pain to the conditions that qualify someone for a medical marijuana card. IDPH says there’s not enough data to show that people who have a tough time treating pain can get better relief from marijuana than from other medicines.
Feb 12, 2018 @ 12:10 PM