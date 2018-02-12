Illinois Fighting Order To Expand Medical Marijuana
By Evan Bredeson
|
Feb 12, 2018 @ 12:10 PM

Illinois’ public health managers are fighting to keep the state’s medical marijuana program narrow. Lawyers for the Illinois Department of Public Health last week filed an appeal to a court order that said the state must add intractable pain to the conditions that qualify someone for a medical marijuana card. IDPH says there’s not enough data to show that people who have a tough time treating pain can get better relief from marijuana than from other medicines.

Related Content

Lemont The Snow Total Winner So Far; More On The W...
Joliet Catholic Open House on November 9th
Two People Are Dead Including A Joliet Woman Follo...
Metra To No Longer Staff Mokena Station
File Petitions For Countywide Offices On Nov 27th
JJC Invites The Community to Register For Its Annu...
Comments