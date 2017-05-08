Some Illinois Gander Mountain Stores Will Stay Open But Joliet Not on the List

Some Illinois communities are keeping their Gander Mountain stores. Company officials over the weekend released a list of store that will remain open. Peoria, Springfield, and Marion are all on the list. Gander Mountain had said all of its stores would close as part of a bankruptcy. Now, it appears only some stores will close. The Joliet store, located at 3301 Essington Road, was not on the list of stores that will remain open according to a list that was released to the public on Monday afternoon.