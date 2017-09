A lot of people are talking about a gas tax increase in Illinois, but no one is saying how high the price may go. A number of reports over the weekend said top lawmakers may meet this week to talk about a gas tax increase as a way to pay for new road construction. Right now, Illinois’ gas tax is one of the highest in the country, just over 34-cents a gallon. The spokespeople for Illinois’ legislative leaders all said they don’t have any specifics about a new gas tax proposal.