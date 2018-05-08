Illinois Gets Money To Pay For Mental Health Services

Illinois is going to change how it pays for mental health services in the state.

Yesterday, Governor Bruce Rauner announced that the state of Illinois received a Medicaid waiver for mental and behavioral health programs. The waiver, which is worth two-billion-dollars, will allow Illinois to try new strategies and to pilot new programs for treating some of the three-million people enrolled in the state’s Medicaid program.

Illinois’ director of the Department of Healthcare and Family Services, Felicia Norwood, says the waiver should allow the state to focus on treatment before mental health issues become problems.