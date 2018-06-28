Illinois Governor Celebrating Supreme Court Decision On Unions, Free Speech
By Evan Bredeson
Jun 28, 2018 @ 3:12 PM
Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner says public workers across the state are winners in the latest Supreme Court decision on public sector unions and political speech. The governor was in Washington, DC yesterday when the Supreme Court released its ruling in the Janus case. The court said that public sector unions can’t force non-members to pay partial dues, because that is a violation of their First Amendment rights. Unions in the state say the ruling is a major blow, and could lead to a loss of members.

