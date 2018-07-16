Illinois Governor’s Mansion Reopens To The Public

FILE - This Aug. 28, 2014 file photo shows workers outside the Illinois Executive Mansion in Springfield, Ill. Sangamon County officials are launching efforts to raise private money to pay for a needed $8.8 million in renovations and repairs to the 160-year-old mansion in Springfield. The nonprofit Illinois Executive Mansion Association is hosting a cocktail party Wednesday May 20, 2015 at the mansion that's expected to be attended by Gov. Bruce Rauner and former governors Jim Edgar and Jim Thompson. Although an initial analysis of deteriorating conditions at the mansion estimated minimal repairs will cost $8.8 million, organizers of the private fundraising campaign expect the figure to be higher when historic restoration experts release a more detailed report later this month. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)