Illinois Gubernatorial Candidate Forum in Joliet This Weekend

On Sunday September 17th, the Illinois Democratic Women of Will County will host an Illinois Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates Forum. The event will take place at the IBEW Local 176 Hall at 1100 NE Frontage Road in Joliet from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Most of the candidates will be in attendance including J.B. Pritzker, Ameya Pawar and State Sen. Daniel Biss. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., the event is free but tickets are necessary to enter. Ticket information can be found online by searching Illinois Gubernatorial Candidate Forum on Facebook.