Illinois Holds More Than Two Billion Dollars In Unclaimed Assets

Illinois State Treasurer, Michael Frerichs, says that Illinois is in the midst of returning a record amount of unclaimed money and property to residents in the state, from unclaimed checking and savings accounts, as well as from other sources … but there’s a whole lot more yet to be returned.

Frerichs says that over the past two years alone, his office has set records — returning 154-million dollars two years ago and 159-million dollars last year in money and other assets. He says the state still has another two billion dollars worth of assets to be returned.

Frerichs points out that if a loved one passes away, Illinois state law is such that the state can get the assets to the rightful beneficiaries. In Will County alone, there is more than six million dollars waiting to be claimed by individuals and businesses.

To see if the state of Illinois is holding cash or assets for you, go to illinois-treasurer-dot-gov-backslash-i-cash.