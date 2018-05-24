Illinois House Okays ‘Red Flag’ Legislation
By Evan Bredeson
|
May 24, 2018 @ 5:44 AM

Illinois lawmakers are a step closer to making it easier to take guns away from someone considered to be a threat to themselves or others. The Illinois House yesterday approved what supporters are calling a “Red Flag” plan. State Rep. Kathleen Willis’ legislation would allow family members and local police departments to ask a judge to seize someone’s weapons. Governor Rauner has a similar plan, but it would shift the responsibility to local prosecutors. The “Red Flag” plan heads to the Illinois Senate next.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Woman Crashes Into Side of Morris House Collins Street Prison to Host a Party in the Prison Yard This August Crest Hill to Host Annual Memorial Day Ceremony Governor Rauner To Decide On Industrial Hemp In Illinois Will County Juvenile Division Chief Tina Filipiak to Receive Honor from Illinois Juvenile Officers Association Not-Guilty Plea From Accused Dixon School Shooter
Comments