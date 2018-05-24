Illinois House Okays ‘Red Flag’ Legislation

Illinois lawmakers are a step closer to making it easier to take guns away from someone considered to be a threat to themselves or others. The Illinois House yesterday approved what supporters are calling a “Red Flag” plan. State Rep. Kathleen Willis’ legislation would allow family members and local police departments to ask a judge to seize someone’s weapons. Governor Rauner has a similar plan, but it would shift the responsibility to local prosecutors. The “Red Flag” plan heads to the Illinois Senate next.