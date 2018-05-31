Illinois House Ratifies ERA Amendment

Illinois Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Joe Dominguez locks up each senator's desk on the Senate floor after the lawmakers adjourned Friday, June 1, 2012 in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois Legislature's spring session may be over, but the work isn't. The governor and legislative leaders say they'll call lawmakers back to Springfield soon for another try at controlling pension costs that contribute to the state's deep budget problems. AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Illinois has finally signed-off on the Equal Rights Amendment. A number of statehouse Republicans joined the Democratic majority in Springfield last night to approve the amendment calling for equal treatment of women that was first proposed to the states in 1972. The Illinois Senate approved the plan back in April. But the vote is largely symbolic, because the deadline for states to ratify the amendment expired in 1982.