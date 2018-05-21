Illinois House To Hear Governor’s Death Penalty Plan

Illinois Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Joe Dominguez locks up each senator's desk on the Senate floor after the lawmakers adjourned Friday, June 1, 2012 in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois Legislature's spring session may be over, but the work isn't. The governor and legislative leaders say they'll call lawmakers back to Springfield soon for another try at controlling pension costs that contribute to the state's deep budget problems. AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner’s office is getting the chance to make the case to reinstate the death penalty. Lawmakers in Springfield are scheduled today in Springfield to hear the details about the governor’s proposal to once again put people to death. House Speaker Mike Madigan says he wants to give the plan a full hearing, but he’s not saying if there is enough support to actually advance the governor’s plan.