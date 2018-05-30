Illinois House Votes Down Tobacco 21 Plan

It doesn’t look like Illinois will be raising the age to buy cigarettes this year. The Illinois House last night voted against a proposal to hike the age to buy cigarettes or other tobacco products to 21. Supporters like state Rep. Camille Lilly say raising the age to buy tobacco could keep some young people from ever starting to smoke. But opponents, like state Rep. Jeanne Ives, say the proposal would treat legal adults like children when it comes to the decision to smoke.