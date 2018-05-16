Illinois Lawmakers Look At New Gun Dealer Licensing Plan
By Evan Bredeson
|
May 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM

Illinois lawmakers are looking to work around Governor Rauner rather than deal with his changes. State Senator Don Harmon yesterday introduced a new version of the plan to issue state licenses to gun dealers in the state. Harmon says he wants to deal with gun shops that he says often pump illegal guns into neighborhoods in and around Chicago. Harmon said both Democrats and Republicans support the idea. The move comes just a day after Governor Rauner changed another gun-control measure from the Senate. Harmon says the governor’s changes are dead on arrival.

