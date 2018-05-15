Illinois Lawmakers Look To Legalize Sports Betting
By Evan Bredeson
|
May 15, 2018 @ 11:28 AM

Illinois lawmakers say there’s a chance that people could be betting on baseball or basketball games in the not-too-distant future. Legislators in Springfield yesterday said they are excited about the Supreme Court’s decision to open the door to legalized sports betting in the state. Rockford’s Dave Syverson says there is a plan on standby in the Illinois House that would create six new casinos that could serve as hubs for sports betting. He says lawmakers could approve the plan and send it to Governor Rauner before the end of the month.

