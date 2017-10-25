Illinois Lawmakers #MeToo Letter
In this Feb. 17, 2016 photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, left, looks on as Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers the State of the Budget Address in the House chambers at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Rauner says Madigan and daughter, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan were complicit in a scheme to create a crisis over the budget mess by trying to get a court declaration that state employees should not be paid without a budget. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Illinois lawmakers could soon be looking at new sexual harassment training after a #MeToo letter accused the statehouse of tolerating sexual harassment. The open letter released yesterday details unnamed accusations of harassment, from late night phone calls to unwanted sexual advances. Within hours, three of the state’s four legislative leaders called for a new law that requires harassment training for lawmakers, statehouse staffers, and lobbyists.