Illinois Lawmakers Still Not Ready To Vote On ERA

Illinois Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Joe Dominguez locks up each senator's desk on the Senate floor after the lawmakers adjourned Friday, June 1, 2012 in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois Legislature's spring session may be over, but the work isn't. The governor and legislative leaders say they'll call lawmakers back to Springfield soon for another try at controlling pension costs that contribute to the state's deep budget problems. AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Illinois lawmakers have plenty of time to vote on the Equal Rights Amendment. The plan was due to come up for a vote yesterday, but the lawmaker who is shepherding it through the House said he doesn’t have the votes yet. Instead, State Rep Lou Lang said he will wait till all of his supporters are in Springfield. Lawmakers will be in Springfield till the end of May. But it’s not as if the ERA can’t wait, states were supposed to vote on the plan by 1982.