In this Wednesday, April 8, 2015 photo, Zachary Hollis, 11, of Breadstown, Ill., stretches to capture a selfie with a life-size figure of Abraham Lincoln at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Randy Squires)

The only other Springfield thing that’s missing is a horseshoe. Managers at the Illinois State Fair and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum yesterday announced that they’re offering a two-for-one combo ticket later this summer. The 12 dollar ticket will get you into both the State Fair and Lincoln Museum. It’s a bargain, because a Fair ticket usually costs ten dollars and a Lincoln Museum ticket is 15. The combo tickets are on sale now.