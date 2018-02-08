People with an opioid prescription may soon be able to get medical marijuana instead. An Illinois Senate panel yesterday approved a plan to allow anyone who gets a prescription for an opioid pain pill to apply for a temporary medical marijuana card instead. State Senator Don Harmon says research shows that medical pot is safer than opioid pain pills, and he thinks the option may help shrink the Illinois opioid addiction epidemic.
Illinois Looks To Expand Medical Marijuana Program Again
|
Feb 8, 2018 @ 9:27 AM