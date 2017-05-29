Illinois Manufacturers Push Lawmakers Against ‘Fake’ Workers Comp Reforms
By Evan Bredeson
|
May 29, 2017 @ 12:55 PM

After years of pushing for workers compensation reforms, the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association is now fighting them. At least the IMA is fighting the latest version of workers comp reform.  The Manufacturers’ Mark Denzler last week called the reform package from the Illinois Senate ‘fake reforms.’  Denzler says Illinois businesses need changes to how injured workers are paid in order to keep manufacturers in the state.

Related Content

Retiring JJC Art Teacher’s Display up Until ...
Bolingbrook Mayor Claar Says This Was Closest Elec...
The Joliet Park District Honoring Their Late Presi...
Wilmington Drug Store Burglar Arrested
Body Found In Chicago Shipping Canal In Lemont Ide...
Joliet Police Still Seeking New Officers
Comments