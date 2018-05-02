Illinois Mayors Push Not To Get Cut From State Budget
By Evan Bredeson
|
May 2, 2018 @ 12:01 PM

It’s not that mayors across Illinois want more money from Springfield. It’s that they don’t want to get less. The mayors are driving a new social media platform, ProtectMyTown, which they say will help lawmakers see what local government is doing with the money the comes back from Springfield. The state collects just over a billion dollars in sales tax money for local governments, but there’s been talk at the statehouse about keeping more of that money to pay for the state’s needs.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Forest Preserve District Hosts Nature Foundation’s Native Plant Sale Southwest Flight From Midway Makes Emergency Landing In Cleveland Rural Historic Structural Survey Of Washington Township Underway Janitor Given Five Years in Prison for Secretly Filming Students in Locker Room Joliet Public Library’s Award Winning Star Wars™ Day Event Set for June 2 Local Lawmaker Comes Out Against Pay Raises for State Officials
Comments