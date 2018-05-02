It’s not that mayors across Illinois want more money from Springfield. It’s that they don’t want to get less. The mayors are driving a new social media platform, ProtectMyTown, which they say will help lawmakers see what local government is doing with the money the comes back from Springfield. The state collects just over a billion dollars in sales tax money for local governments, but there’s been talk at the statehouse about keeping more of that money to pay for the state’s needs.
Illinois Mayors Push Not To Get Cut From State Budget
May 2, 2018 @ 12:01 PM