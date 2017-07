FILE-In this Nov. 21, 2014, file photo, medical marijuana is rolled into a joint in Belfast, Maine. A handful of recreational marijuana legalization drives has the medical pot industry bracing for something it never expected to deal with: competition. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, file)

The folks who grow medical marijuana in Illinois are keeping a close eye on the state’s pilot program to grow hemp. Illinois lawmakers approved a hemp program earlier this year. Farmers are clear, hemp is not pot. But medical marijuana growers hope to see some new regulations for hemp growers, particularly with pesticides and potency, that may make it easier for them to grow medical marijuana.