Illinois is at the top of the latest list on public pensions. But that’s not a good thing. Fitch Ratings’ released its 2017 pension report on Tuesday and it says Illinois has the worst pension burden in America. Illinois’ pension debt actually rose a bit over the past year, Fitch puts the price tag at 151 billion dollars in pension liabilities. Fitch says that’s equal to nearly 23 percent of all of the income earned by taxpayers in Illinois last year.