Illinois Reports Second Synthetic Pot Death

The worst of Illinois’ problems with dangerous synthetic marijuana are in central Illinois. The state’s Department of Public Health yesterday said that a second person, this time from Peoria County, died after smoking the fake pot. The state says 26 of the 56 people who’ve gone to the hospital with severe bleeding from the eyes, nose, or ears live in Peoria or Tazewell counties. An IDPH spokesperson says some of the fake pot victims have tested positive for a chemical found in rat poison.