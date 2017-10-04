Illinois Republican Congressman Come Out Against Illinois Abortion Law

Seven Illinois congressmen are going on the record against the state’s new abortion law. Representatives Peter Roskam, John Shimkus, Randy Hultgren, Rodney Davis, Adam Kinzinger, Darin LaHood, and Mike Bost yesterday all signed a statement opposing the law that will have Illinois use taxpayer money to pay for abortions. The seven say they support the Hyde Amendment, which bans federal money from being spent on abortions. Illinois is skirting the Hyde Amendment by using only state tax dollars.