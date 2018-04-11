Illinois Republicans Unified Against Progressive Income Tax
By Evan Bredeson
|
Apr 11, 2018 @ 11:23 PM

Republicans at the Illinois Capitol are going on the record now as being opposed to a progressive income tax. House Republican leader Jim Durkin yesterday said Democratic candidate for governor J.B. Pritzker’s top priority is a new progressive tax that would hike income taxes on people who make more money. Durkin said Illinois taxpayers can’t afford the new tax. Pritzker’s campaign calls the Republican position pure politics and says lawmakers are trying to distance themselves from Bruce Rauner.

RELATED CONTENT

Frankfort Public Works Employees Unionize Joliet Central Named to Illinois 200 Great Places List Walmart Plans to Remodel Joliet and Morris Stores Millennials Downgrade Illinois For Economic Troubles Joliet Gateway Center Opens Today Those Opposed To NorthPoint Asked To Sign Petition
Comments