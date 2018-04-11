Illinois Republicans Unified Against Progressive Income Tax

Republicans at the Illinois Capitol are going on the record now as being opposed to a progressive income tax. House Republican leader Jim Durkin yesterday said Democratic candidate for governor J.B. Pritzker’s top priority is a new progressive tax that would hike income taxes on people who make more money. Durkin said Illinois taxpayers can’t afford the new tax. Pritzker’s campaign calls the Republican position pure politics and says lawmakers are trying to distance themselves from Bruce Rauner.