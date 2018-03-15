Illinois Senate Okays New Gun Control Plans

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is getting a plan that’d require a three-day waiting period to buy a rifle, but lawmakers are waiting to send him other pieces of their gun control agenda. The Illinois Senate yesterday approved the 72 hour ‘cooling off’ period. Senators also approved a plan to raise the age to buy a rifle, and another that would both ban bump stocks and allow cities to adopt their own weapon bans. Those plans have to go back for another vote in the House. The governor hasn’t said what he’ll do with the waiting period plan, and he vetoed a proposed law for state-issued gun dealer licenses earlier this week.