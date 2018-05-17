Illinois lawmakers are taking a second crack at issuing state licenses to Illinois gun dealers. The Illinois Senate yesterday approved a new gun dealer licensing measure that also has tougher rules for private sales. Governor Rauner struck down the first dealer licensing plan as too burdensome. Senators also approved what’s being called the Waffle House bill, which would prevent private transfers of weapons to people who’ve had their FOID cards taken away.
Illinois Senate Okays New Gun Dealer Licensing Plan
May 17, 2018 @ 12:51 PM