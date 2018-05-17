Illinois Senate Okays New Gun Dealer Licensing Plan
By Evan Bredeson
|
May 17, 2018 @ 12:51 PM

Illinois lawmakers are taking a second crack at issuing state licenses to Illinois gun dealers. The Illinois Senate yesterday approved a new gun dealer licensing measure that also has tougher rules for private sales. Governor Rauner struck down the first dealer licensing plan as too burdensome. Senators also approved what’s being called the Waffle House bill, which would prevent private transfers of weapons to people who’ve had their FOID cards taken away.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

More Charges Possible For Dixon High School Shooting Suspect Illinois Lawmakers Still Not Ready To Vote On ERA Will County Offers New Event-Finder Website Mild Temperatures Heading Into Weekend Trial Underway For Joliet Officer Accused Of Firing Weapon Lawsuit Filed By Relative Of Waffle House Shooting Victim
Comments