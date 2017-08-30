Illinois Senate Okays School Funding Planners
By Evan Bredeson
|
Aug 30, 2017 @ 12:00 PM

The Illinois Legislature is finally done with school funding talks. The Illinois Senate yesterday approved the same package to pay for schools that the Illinois House voted through on Monday. The package includes more money for Chicago schools, a new funding mechanism for all schools, and a scholarship tax credit program. Once Governor Rauner signs the plan, schools across the state will finally get their first state aid payment of the year.

