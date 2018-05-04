Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is being asked to sign a new law that would drastically change how he pays the people who work in his office. The Illinois Senate yesterday approved what’s being called Truth in Hiring plan. The proposal would require that the governor not hide the salaries of people in his office in the budgets of other state agencies. Illinois’ Comptroller says the plan would end the governor’s overspending.
Illinois Senate Sends Governor Pay Transparency Plan
