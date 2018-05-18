Illinois Senate Sends Governor Teacher Pay Plan
By Evan Bredeson
|
May 18, 2018 @ 11:14 AM

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner will decide if new teachers in the state should be paid more. The Illinois Senate yesterday approved a proposal to raise the starting pay for public school teachers to 40-thousand-dollars a year over the next five years. Democrats say the idea is to incentivize more college students to become teachers. But a number of statehouse Republicans say Illinois schools can’t afford to have lawmakers order them to pay more.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Speaker Madigan To Give Governor Hearing On Death Penalty Governor Gets Medical Marijuana In School Legislation More Charges Possible For Dixon High School Shooting Suspect Illinois Senate Okays New Gun Dealer Licensing Plan Illinois Lawmakers Still Not Ready To Vote On ERA Will County Offers New Event-Finder Website
Comments