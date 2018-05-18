Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner will decide if new teachers in the state should be paid more. The Illinois Senate yesterday approved a proposal to raise the starting pay for public school teachers to 40-thousand-dollars a year over the next five years. Democrats say the idea is to incentivize more college students to become teachers. But a number of statehouse Republicans say Illinois schools can’t afford to have lawmakers order them to pay more.
Illinois Senate Sends Governor Teacher Pay Plan
|
May 18, 2018 @ 11:14 AM