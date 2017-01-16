Illinois Senator Says Term Limits In Senate Is A “Step In The Right Direction”

Illinois State Senator Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant is pleased the Illinois State Senate adopted term limits for Senate leaders. The unanimous vote occurred last week. The Shorewood lawmaker told the Scott Slocum show that the new rule goes into effect immediately and they don’t need anyone’s approval. The plan backed by Bertino-Tarrant would limit the Senate President Senate Minority Leader to five-terms apiece or a 10-year limit. The senator is “pleased” and thinks this is a step in the right direction and says she’s a “firm believer it is best to lead by example.”

Bertino-Tarrant plans to file a constitutional amendment on implementing term limits for all legislative leaders.